Delhi University to open from Feb 17; protesting students call off hunger strike

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Delhi University students on Wednesday called off their indefinite hunger strike after the announcement of the reopening of the varsity from February 17.

Prof. Rajani Abhi, the proctor of Delhi University, announced that the varsity will reopen from February 17 and informed that classes will run in complete offline mode and no hybrid mode of classes will be allowed.

"Today was the third day of their protest. We are informing the students that we are going to open the university. Suddenly, the DDMA order came to open the university. We have a central university with lakhs of students. So, we have to open a university after a lot of thinking. For the past two years, University has been closed," said Prof. Rajani Abhi.

"Delhi University is a central university, here around 65-70 per cent of students on record are from outside Delhi. So, now they have to come from their respective places to Delhi. They have to look after their reservation, accommodation and other facilities. So, we have been saying this for the past two days to give us 2-3 days and after that, we will draft a guideline and will send it to them. But they were not ready to understand. So, rough guidelines are ready which we will put on the website by the evening. From February 17, we are opening the university, Classes will run in offline mode," the professor added.

However, she informed that online classes will continue for students of the first semester as their exams are nearby.

"We are opening the university from February 17, then after almost one week they will have classes and after that, they will have their exams. Students who will come from outside Delhi, their parents will also rush and they might not get any accommodation. So, for the first semester, we are just now not doing it. That too we are thinking. For them, teaching will be held in complete offline mode, not even in hybrid mode," Prof. Abhi said.

Referring to the DDMA guidelines, the professor said that they have asked for the university to be run in offline mode.

"As per the DDMA guidelines, they have asked to run the university in offline mode. The problem which is coming in many colleges is that it is difficult to follow COVID protocols. So, now when 80 students are in a class then you can't maintain that kind of social distancing," she added.

Prof Rajani Abhi added that they have asked the colleges to stagger the timetable to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed.

"Although we have instructed all the principals and heads of the departments to follow social distancing as far as possible. We insist everyone to wear masks and appeal to everyone to get vaccinated. We have also asked to stagger the timetable," she said.

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said that the struggle of the students has led to the reopening of the university.

"It was unfortunate that the campuses were open but the entry was not given to the students. Today after such a big struggle, every student of the university had decided to reopen the university," he said.

The DUSU president said that they will celebrate the announcement to reopen the university as a "victory" in the form of a festival.

"Today, the Proctor, Dean Student Welfare, Registrar and other administrative officers came and addressed all the students. This letter said that the campus will be open from February 17, 2022. So, we have now ended our indefinite hunger strike. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm among students and we will celebrate this victory in form of a festival," he said.

Pankaj Arora, dean of student welfare, informed that the University will run a special drive beginning February 14 to 18 for the students who have yet not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We are also sensitive towards those students who are from outside Delhi. So, we want them to have time to come to Delhi and have time to get isolated." (ANI)