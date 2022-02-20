Delhi, UP Police arrest two with 115 kgs of charas

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a joint operation and arrested two persons with 115 kgs of charas.



The police arrested the two accused from Jangalgram Nahar near Neelawala Pul on Meerut Expressway under Masoorie police station, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. They were identified as Ankur Verma (30) and Sanjeet Singh (30).

In this regard, a case has been registered under section 08/20/29/30 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 at Masoorie police station, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

