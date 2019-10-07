Delhi: VHP delegation meets Hardeep Puri over 're-construction' of Ravidas temple

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation headed by its International working president Alok Kumar on Monday met Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and sought immediate steps for "re-construction" of Sant Ravidas temple.

A VHP release said that delegation, which also included members of Sikh, Jain, Buddhist communities, submitted a memorandum to the minister and demanded that appropriate arrangements should be made for regular rituals and worship.

The delegation urged the government to apprise the Supreme Court about its proposal concerning the temple.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had razed the temple in Tughlaqabad village in New Delhi, in compliance with the Supreme Court's order, on August 10.

Following the demolition, various political outfits and devotees took to the streets to register their protest. The protests also led to the arrest of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 96 others.



After this, the Supreme Court warned against politicising the demolition of the temple. The apex court also threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against those provoking 'dharnas' and demonstrations.

On October 4, the Supreme Court directed all the petitioners in Ramdas Temple demolition case to convene a meeting with the Attorney General KK Venugopal and chalk out a possible amicable solution. (ANI)

