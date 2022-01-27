Delhi: Vijay Chowk to be closed for general traffic in view of Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Vijay Chowk will be closed for general traffic on January 29 from 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm in view of the Beating Retreat Ceremony which will take place as a part of Republic Day celebrations.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made in view of the ceremony. Arrangements have also been made for Illumination of Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block and Parliament House.



As per a traffic advisory from Delhi Traffic Police, traffic will be closed between the following stretches from 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm on January 29 in view of the event: Rafi Marg between Roundabout Sunehri Masjid and Roundabout Krishi Bhawan. Raisina Road from Roundabout Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk. Beyond Roundabout Dara Shikoh Road, Roundabout Krishna Menon Marg and Roundabout Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and 'C' Hexagon.

Beating Retreat Ceremony will be held on January 29 at Vijay Chowk, as part of the Republic Day Celebration, 2022. Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements for Beating Retreat Ceremony and Illumination of Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block and Parliament House.

"General public/motorists are advised to take alternate routes i.e Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa 'T' Point, Safdarjung Road Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc," added the advisory.

Coming to Metro services, Entry/Exit gates at Rail Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations will be closed from 2:00 pm till 6:30 pm on the day of the ceremony.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other city buses will also be diverted from their normal routes from 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm on the day of the event to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads round the venue of the ceremony and India Gate.

Buses bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place coming from Shanti Path- Vinay Marg- Sardar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg- Simon Boliver Marg- Vande Matram Marg- roundabout Shankar Road- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road, says the advisory.

"Buses bound for Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road," added the advisory.

Connaught Place bound buses will take Mandir Marg- Kali Bari Marg -G.P.O.- Baba Khadak Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place and return via Bhagat Singh Marg- Peshwa Road- Mandir Marg- Shankar Road and Vande Matram Marg.



Buses coming from South Delhi on Tughlak Road and bound for Connaught Place/ Central Secretariat will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg- Panchsheel Marg- Simon Boliver Marg and follow the route as mentioned at Serial No. 1.

The advisory says that buses coming to Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhmaba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg/ Barakhamba Road.

"Connaught Place bound buses coming on Shahjahan Road will proceed to Shivaji Stadium via Aurobindo Chowk- Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg- Panchsheel Marg and beyond," added the advisory.

Buses bound for Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from South side will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then Ridge Road, Rani Jhansi Road.

Buses bound from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmere Gate coming from Ashram side will take Ashram Chowk- Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan and proceed further via Raj Ghat, said the advisory.

"Buses coming from Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Kashmere Gate and bound for South and South East will take Delhi Gate- Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg- Rajghat- Ring Road- Sarai Kale Khan- Ashram Chowk," the advisory added.

Buses coming from Vikas Marg and bound for South will take Ring Road- Sarai Kale Khan- Ashram Chowk.

The advisory says that buses coming from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road- DDU Marg- I.P.Flyover- Ring Road- Sarai Kale Khan.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon after 7 PM.

The advisory says that in case of any unidentified object or suspicious persons being seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty.

"The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules & road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handles and Traffic Police Helpline. People are requested to plan their journey accordingly to avoid inconvenience," added the advisory. (ANI)

