Delhi violence: Amit Shah speaks to family of injured Shahdara DCP

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to the family of the injured Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma, injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri, and inquired about his health.

Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma was injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Monday. One Delhi Police head constable lost his life during the clashes on Monday.

"The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi," Delhi Police stated. The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital informed media that the death toll in the violence has reached 17 on Wednesday.

The clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took place at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

