Delhi violence: Court asks police officials to maintain diligence in riots cases

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): A special court in Delhi has granted bail to a man accused in the northeast Delhi violence, and asked senior police officials to sensitize the investigation officers about the importance of diligence to be maintained in all cases, particularly in riots cases.

Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat, while granting bail to Yogender Singh on Thursday, noted that the assertion in the reply copy of Delhi Police is factually false as reflected in the chargesheet.

The reply of the investigation officer had stated that Aslam is an eye-witness who has given a statement under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that he has seen the accused Yogender Singh at the scene of the crime while entering the house, while the chargesheet stated that the complainant is not an eye witness.

"....considering the period of incarceration, the fact that the chargesheet has been filed and in the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case, the bail plea allowed after furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 30,000 with one local surety of the like amount," the court said.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by Gulfam on February 27 this year, which said that on February 25 some unknown persons had burnt his shop on Wazirabad main road.

Advocate Bilal Anwar, counsel for the accused, had submitted that the accused was not involved in the present offence and there is no incriminating evidence against him for the commission of the offence.

"The accused was arrested in the present case on March 9 and he is in judicial custody since then. The investigation in the case is already complete and chargesheet has been filed," Anwar submitted before the court.

He further submitted that the accused is a tailor by profession and is the sole bread earner of his family and added that his wife is suffering from various physical ailments for which she requires consistent medical supervision. Besides this, the accused also has three minor children.

Special public prosecutor Rajeev Krishan, while opposing the bail, said that the accused is also seen in the viral footage obtained by the investigation officer. Krishan submitted that the accused is involved in other cases of riot and the accused was a member of unlawful assembly which committed the offence.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)