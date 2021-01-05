Delhi violence: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody, till January 19, of all accused including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and others arrested under stringent sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with North-East Delhi violence.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat also noted the submission made in an application moved by Khalid which sought an e-copy of the chargesheet filed against him.

Khalid personally submitted before the court that he still doesn't know the details of the allegations against him and claimed that it is against his right to a fair trial.

Imam also submitted that a similar relief may be passed for all other co-accused.

In reply to Khalid's application, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted that a copy of the e-chargesheet will be provided on the jail computer for him to have access.



Another co-accused Athar Khan also submitted that he had gone out twice for medical consultation and was quarantined for 14 days every time. He was not even allowed to meet his counsel during the period.

In reply to him, the Special Public Prosecutor said that the quarantine period is decided by a High Power Committee, and the matter is already being looked into.

The same court in November 2020 had accepted the supplementary chargesheet and said that there is sufficient material to proceed against accused Khalid, Imam and Khan for offences under provisions of UAPA.

The Additional Sessions Judge had also directed to supply soft copies of fresh supplementary chargesheet to the accused through pen drive and observed that Khalid and Imam were present in virtual hearing so there was no need of formal summons.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the violence-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

