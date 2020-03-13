Delhi violence : Court extends police custody of AAP councilor

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Delhi Court on Friday extended the police remand of suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain by three days in connection with the violence in the national capital.

Hussain was presented before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Vinod Kumar Gautam today on expiry of his seven days police custody.

Earlier in the day, another accused - Salman - was remanded to four days police custody in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma.

The police has told the court that Salman will be confronted with Tahir Hussain in the matter and his custody is required to "thoroughly interrogate" the accused and recover the weapon used for commission of the crime.

Hussain has been named in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents.

At least, 53 people including Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed in the violence in the national capital. (ANI)

