Delhi violence: Court refuses to stay physical measurement, photography of Shahrukh Pathan

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A Delhi court has refused to stay the permission for conducting physical measurement, photography and videography of Shahrukh Pathan, the accused who allegedly opened fire at police personnel during the northeast Delhi violence.

Finding no merit in the objection raised by the counsel for the accused, a Karkardooma court in Delhi on Tuesday decided not to stay the permission of conducting physical measurement, photography and videography of Pathan.

Pathan, in a plea moved through advocates Asgar Khan, Abdul Tahir Khan and Tariq Nasir, said that the prosecution has failed to provide any reasonable requirement for conducting physical measurement, photography and videography.

"751 FIRs have been registered in the Delhi riots cases and many accused persons were captured in CCTV footage. However, the said application for conducting physical measurement, photography and videography was moved only in the present case," the plea said.

The prosecution, on the other hand, strongly objected to the application at this stage and submitted that no constitutional or legal right of the accused is being violated.

The court had earlier allowed the application moved by the prosecution regarding the conduct of physical measurement, photography and videography of accused Shahrukh Pathan in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini on August 5, 2020, as the same was found to be essential for confirmation of the identity of the accused as well as for the purposes of investigation.

The concerned jail superintendent was also directed to produce the Pathan in FSL Rohini.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the state to allow Asgar Khan to remain present in the FSL Rohini and to have an interview with accused for 10 minutes.

Delhi Police has already filed a charge sheet in the Karkardooma court against Pathan in connection with the matter pertaining to the violence that ensued in northeast Delhi in February this year.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

