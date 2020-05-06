Delhi violence: Court seeks police's response on bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in northeast Delhi.

The Karkardooma court issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking their response in the matter and listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

Pathan's counsel advocate Asghar Khan filed a fresh bail plea in the court earlier today, a day after Delhi High Court directed the sessions (trial) court to hear the bail plea of Pathan, who is currently under judicial custody in the matter.

The High Court had issued the direction after Pathan's counsel submitted that an application has been filed before the session court seeking grant of bail but the matter has not been taken up for hearing observing that there is no urgency in the matter.

Notably, the first charge-sheet has also been filed against Pathan in a Karkardooma court.

According to police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested later.

He then went to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, from where he was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son and that he had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.

In February, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

