Delhi violence: Court sends Riyasat Ali to 3-day police custody, Liaqat to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Sunday sent Riyasat Ali and Liaqat to 3-day police custody and 14-day judicial custody, respectively, in connection with the recent violence in north-east Delhi.

Both the men, identified as residents of Delhi, were arrested yesterday evening by Delhi Police.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

As many as 690 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi last month, while 2,193 people have either been arrested or detained, Delhi Police had said on Saturday.

At least 53 people, including Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

