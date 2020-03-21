Delhi violence: Court sends suspended AAP counsillor Tahir Hussain to judicial custody

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused in the murder case of intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during northeast Delhi violence, to 10-day judicial custody.

Today, Hussain was presented before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat on the completion of his earlier one-day police custody.

Delhi Police has questioned Hussain in connection with Delhi violence and the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma. Hussain has been named in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, gathered men who were pelting stones and hurled petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents.

At least, 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital last month. (ANI)

