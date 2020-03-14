Delhi violence: Court sents 3 accused to 12-days judicial custody

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma court on Saturday sent three accused to 12-days judicial custody in connection with violence in the North-East district of the national capital.

Three accused -- Sumit, Ankit, and Prince --were presented before Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Manchanda, who remanded them to judicial custody till March 26. The three were produced muffled face on the expiry of their one-day police custody.

On Friday, the court has sent two other accused Lokesh and Pankaj to 14-days judicial custody.

Earlier, Lokesh's defence counsel Asheesh Raizada has raised the concern over the muffled face.

Defence counsel has also argued that no weapon was recovered from the accused and the complaint was only based upon the diary number. Advocate Raizada has also demanded the CCTV footage.

The five accused are booked under various charges pertaining to murder, destruction of evidence, rioting among others.

At least 53 people, including Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that rocked the national capital last month. (ANI)