Delhi violence: Crime Branch sends notice to people to join probe

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has identified and issued notices to people to join investigation in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi, which claimed more than 50 lives.

The notices are being sent since March 31. At least five notices have been sent so far, but none of them have joined the probe yet.

At least 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled north-eastern parts of the national capital earlier this year. (ANI)

