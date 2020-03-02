Delhi violence : Gopal Rai visits relief camp at Mustafabad

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): AAP minister Gopal Rai on Monday visited a relief camp set up by Delhi Government at Mustafabad in the riot-hit North East Delhi.

"The relief camp can accommodate 1000 affected people and provide them with food, water, medicines, and a toilet facility. A helpdesk to facilitate filling of forms for compensation for losses in the riots has also been set up along with the relief camps," said Gopal Rai.

"In the recent riots, many people became victims and the Delhi government has taken steps to provide them relief. As demanded by the people, we have set up this relief camp in Mustafabad," said Rai.

"To ensure the proper functioning of the relief camp, the local MLA and the members of the Waqf Board are present here. The AAP volunteers are also assisting the relief work," he added.

Gopal Rai informed that SDMs and other officials are working in the affected areas to assess the loss due to the damage of houses and shops. (ANI)