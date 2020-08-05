Delhi violence: HC seeks police's response on Devangana Kalita's bail plea

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi Police to file a reply on the Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita's bail plea in connecton with a case related to the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait asked the police to file reply on Kalita's plea and listed the matter for August 14. Kalita was represented by advocate Adit Pujari.

Last month, the bail pleas of Pinjra Tod members Kalita and Natasha Narwal were dismissed by a trial court.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had arrested Narwal and Kalita in May in the present matter accusing them of charges dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly and attempt to murder.

Kalita was arrested on March 23 in an anti-CAA protest case related to Jafrabad in North-East Delhi but was granted bail thereafter. Soon after getting bail, she was arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and now she is undergoing judicial custody. (ANI)

