Delhi violence: HC to hear pleas seeking FIR over hate speech on March 12

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday said that it will hear on March 12 a batch of petitions seeking registration of FIRs against political leaders over alleged hate speech, which is claimed to have led to the violence in the national capital last week.

A division bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar asked the Central government, Delhi Police, and other respondents in the matter to file their response before the next date of hearing.

A verbal brawl also erupted between Delhi government's standing counsel (criminal) advocate Rahul Mehra and Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya over who will represent Delhi Police.

The court was hearing petitions seeking registration of FIR against several politicians including that of BJP, Congress, etc for alleged hate speech, rehabilitation of the injured victims in the violence, among other reliefs.

A fresh Petition, filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat was also mentioned before the court today claiming that the police are not following certain sections of Code of Criminal Procedure, therefore, making it difficult for the people to find their loved ones, who were separated during the riot.

Under Section 41C of the CrPC, police are required to list the names of the people arrested.

The court also sought a response from Delhi Police and other respondents in the matter and slated the further hearing on March 12 with other matters related to Delhi violence.

The hearing comes after the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, directed the High Court to hear the matter, which was earlier adjourned till April 13, as an adjournment for a month was not justifiable.

The top court also asked Delhi High Court to finish hearing in an expeditious manner.

This comes after at least 53 people, including IB officer Ankit Sharma and Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, lost their lives and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the national capital last week. (ANI)

