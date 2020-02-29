Delhi violence: Health Minister Satyendar Jain meets injured people at GTB Hospital

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday visited GTB Hospital here and met people who are injured during the recent violence.

"I came here to meet the injured. 45 patients are still admitted here. Everyone is stable now. Compensation is being provided to the victims, as announced by the Delhi government. Strict action must be taken against the guilty," said Jain.

At least 42 people have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi for four days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of people who lost their lives in violence. He said that 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

The prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in the violence-hit north-east Delhi were relaxed for four hours on Saturday in view of the improvement in the situation. (ANI)