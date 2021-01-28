Delhi violence is result of desperate attempt by Congress, accuses Karnataka health minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday accused Congress of inciting violence in the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

"The Delhi violence is evidently a result of the desperate attempts by Congress to cause anarchy at the Capital. It is a result of the opposition leaders instigating the naive farmers against the Government. #CongressBetrayedFarmers #ModiWithFarmers #DelhiViolenceConspiracy," the Karnataka health minister tweeted.

He further said the heart wrenching attacks on the police personnel and the national flag at the Red Fort should never be tolerated. The miscreants and the instigators should be punished by law.

"I condemn the unjustifiable violence during the tractor rally in the Capital. I urge to the Central Government to hold the perpetrators accountable. #DelhiViolenceConspiracy #CongressBetrayedFarmers #ModiWithFarmers," he added.



Farmers broke barricades on Tuesday to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors, while one farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO.

At least 19 people have so far been arrested and over 25 criminal cases were registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence.

A total of 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Some of them are admitted to ICU wards, informed Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava on Wednesday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

