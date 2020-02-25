Delhi Violence: LG Anil Baijal, MoS Home Nityanand Rai pay tribute to Head Constable Rattan Lal

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday paid tribute to Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal who lost his life during clashes in Northeast Delhi on Monday.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal took place at New Police Lines here.

The head constable lost his life after clashes broke out between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Monday.

Nine people, including the police head constable, have lost their lives and over 100 have been injured in North-East Delhi over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)

