Delhi violence: Life in Maujpur, Babarpur inches back to normalcy as shops open

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): After four days of violence in northeast Delhi, some areas such as Maujpur and Babarpur have begun to show signs of normalcy.

On Saturday morning, a couple of stores selling daily needs goods like groceries, sweets and medicines opened after a gap of five days.

"The situation looks quite normal now. Customers are gradually turning up at my shop to buy items they need. But all the food items have gone stale as the shop was closed for five days," said Narayan Agarawal, owner of a sweet shop.

Shyamlal, who sells milk, told ANI that his business too was affected due to violence in the area.

"After the violence, the demand for milk came down. But people are now living in peace and with a feeling of brotherhood. Some people have moved out of the area because of which my business has come down," Syamlal said.

Police deployed in the area are convincing shopkeepers to open their shops.

At least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence in northeast Delhi.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

