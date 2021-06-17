Delhi violence: Pinjara Tod activists move Delhi HC seeking immediate release from jail

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Pinjara Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangna Kalita and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha have moved the Delhi High Court seeking immediate release from jail.

A Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani granted bail to Kalita, Narwal and Tanha on June 15 on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and two local sureties of each.

Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal appearing for the accused submitted that the order of bail which was passed on June 15 has still not been implemented.

"The problem is by not taking a view the trial court has denied me of bail which was granted on June 15. I have furnished FD receipts. I have already given the new address," Advocate Aggarwal added.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Amit Prasad submitted that they were only following the orders of the court.

"The address of the appellants was to be verified. Addresses provided to us are of different states. We don't have magical powers that we will verify all of this, addresses in Jharkhand, Assam in such a short time. That's why the application seeking more time to verification procedure was moved," said SPP Amit Prasad.



After noting down the submission of both sides, Bench of Justice Sidharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bambhani said, "let the trial court decide the application" (which is expected to pass shortly) and passed an order on that. "We can put these matters for later in the afternoon to be apprised of."

A Delhi Court on Wednesday kept the reserved order on issuing an order on the application seeking immediate release of Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal from judicial custody

Additional Sessions Judge Revinder Bedi reserved the order after hearing submission made by Pinjra Tod activists' defence lawyer Adit Pujari and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad representing Delhi Police.

Delhi Police had sought more time to verify the particulars of the accused and sureties.

Earlier on June 15, the trial Court asked the SHO concerned to submit a verification Report relating to particulars of the accused and sureties.

In three separate orders, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha. All of them were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with north-east Delhi violence cases.

Kalita and Pinjra tod activist Narwal were arrested in the subject FIR on May 29, 2020, and Tanha was arrested on May 19, 2020, in the present case. (ANI)

