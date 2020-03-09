Delhi violence: Police custody of Mohammad Shahnawaz extended

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Monday extended the police custody of Mohammad Shahnawaz for another two days in connection with the murder case of a man in Gokulpuri, whose body was found in a mutilated condition at Anil Sweet House in Brijpuri on February 26 following violence in the national capital.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar of Karkardooma Court allowed the Delhi Police to quiz Shahnawaz for another two days. He was presented before the court on the expiry of his two-day police custody.

The body of the deceased, Dilbar Negi, 22, was burnt by a mob of rioters after cutting his hands and feet.

According to police, the riot had taken place near Shiv Vihar Tiraha on February 24 in which accused Mohammad Shahnawaz and several other persons pelted stones, ransacked and torched several shops there.

The police claimed that accused Shahnawaz entered into a book store and a sweet shop godown at Chaman Park, Shiv Vihar and torched both the places along with other rioters.

Two days later, the body of Dilbar was found from the said shop. The eyewitness present at the spot had identified accused Shahnawaz as the main aggressor, who was leading the mob.

An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Gokulpuri Police Station.

At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal died while around 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

