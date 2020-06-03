Delhi violence: Police file chargesheet against Tahir Hussain, others in Ankit Sharma murder case

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in a Karkardooma court in connection with the case related to the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during violence in northeast Delhi.

The chargesheet filed before the court of metropolitan magistrate Richa Parihar will come up for consideration on June 16.

According to Delhi Police, ten persons, including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been arrested in the matter. Sharma, a young IB official, was killed by a mob near the residence of Tahir Hussain on February 25 evening and his body was thrown in a nearby drain, police said.

"The location of Tahir Hussain near Jama Masjid, Munga Nagar, Delhi on the spot where Ankit Sharma was brutally murdered by the rioters on February 25 speaks of his evil intentions which ended with the murder of a boy besides other cases of arson and loot," the chargesheet said.

Delhi Police, in its chargesheet, said that Tahir Hussain led the mob from his house and from Masjid near Chand Bagh Pulia on February 24, 25, and gave communal colour to the situation.

"On his provocation, the Muslims turned violent and volatile on February 24 and 25 and started burning the shops and pelting stones and petrol bombs on the Hindu people and also targeted their houses. The uncontrolled mob turned into rioters and in the process of rioting caught hold of Ankit Sharma and dragged him to Chand Bagh Pulia and caused his death by inflicting injuries using sharp blunt objects and threw his dead body in a drain," it said.

The police said that accused namely Haseen was instrumental in the murder of Ankit and added that he had assaulted Ankit Sharma with knife.

"He disclosed that he had stabbed Ankit Sharma a number of times with knife which he was carrying. His accomplices also stabbed him with a knife and hit him with dandas and after killing him, threw his dead body in the drain," it said.

"During police custody remand, the weapon of the offence like a blood-stained knife and the blood-stained clothes of the accused, which he had worn at the time of the incident were recovered, at his instance from his house," it added.

The chargesheet said that a person wearing a red shirt is visible in the video footage along with two others, throwing the body of Ankit Sharma in the drain near Chand Bagh Pulia.

"Though the faces of the persons throwing the body of Ankit Sharma in the nala are not clear and visible in the footage, which had been captured about 300 meters away from Chand Bagh Pulia, it is important to mention here that one red shirt had been recovered from the accused Haseen at his instance which he had worn at the time of the incident," the chargesheet said.

The police said that Haseen had disclosed that he along with his associates and others had thrown the body of Ankit Sharma in the drain after killing him.

According to police, the investigation has revealed that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Sharma who was a familiar face in the area.

Meanwhile, another chargesheet was filed yesterday by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police against Hussain in connection with the northeast Delhi violence.

In February earlier this year, violence had broken out in northeast Delhi in which 53 persons were killed. (ANI)

