Delhi violence: Police to file seven charge sheets against 39 accused in Karkardooma court

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A special investigation team (SIT) of Delhi Police will file seven charge sheets against 39 accused at Karkardooma court in the national capital in connection with several cases related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February this year.

Charge sheets in several cases related to the violence, including the Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma murder case and Rajdhani School Faisal Farooque case, have already been filed.

Over 700 FIRs were lodged and the SIT probing the matter has arrested or detained more than 2,500 people, including the suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the cases pertaining to Delhi violence.

In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

