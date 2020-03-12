Delhi violence: Riyasat Ali sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Riyasat Ali to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the recent violence in North-East Delhi.

He was presented before a magistrate in Karkardooma court on expiry of his three-day police custody. Ali was arrested by Delhi Police on February 7.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

As many as 690 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi last month, while 2,193 people have either been arrested or detained, Delhi Police had said on February 7.

At least 53 people, including Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged North-East Delhi last month. (ANI)

