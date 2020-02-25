Delhi violence: Shahdara DCP safe, out of danger

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma, who was injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri on Monday, has regained consciousness and is now out of danger at a hospital in the city.

Sharma underwent surgery on Monday night and his CT Scan was done on Tuesday morning. He is safe and out of danger.

One Delhi Police head constable lost his life during the clashes on Monday.

"The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi," Delhi Police stated. The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.

The clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took place at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

