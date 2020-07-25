Delhi violence: Shahrukh Pathan moves court seeking to remain in high-risk prison

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during the northeast Delhi violence, approached a Delhi court on Saturday seeking not to transfer him with general prisoners claiming a threat to his life.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing before the court on Monday.

Pathan, in his petition, said there are apprehensions that in every likelihood an untoward incident can take place against him if he is transferred with general prisoners. He is presently lodged in jail number 4 with high-risk prisoners at Tihar Jail in the national capital.

The plea said that the accused has orally been informed by the jail authorities that he will be transferred from the high-risk prisoners' jail to another cell with general inmates.

Pathan approached Delhi's Karkardooma court through advocates Asgar Khan, Abdul Tahir Khan, and Tariq Nasir claiming that he wants to remain with the high-risk prisoners claiming there is a threat to his life.

The petition said that the accused mentioned the apprehension to his counsel during a video conferencing on July 23, 2020.

Recently, Shahrukh Pathan's bail plea was dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

Delhi Police has already filed a chargesheet in the Karkardooma court against Pathan in connection with the matter pertaining to the violence that ensued in northeast Delhi in February this year.

According to police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested later.

During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son and that he had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

