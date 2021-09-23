Delhi visit productive as Madhya Pradesh's development was discussed, says Chouhan

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met BJP president JP Nadda and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and RK Singh in the national capital.

Chouhan was on a day visit to Delhi. He arrived at the national capital late on Wednesday afternoon and left for Madhya Pradesh after the scheduled meetings.

Speculations were rife that during Chouhan's visit political conditions of Madhya Pradesh would be discussed but he said that his visit to the national capital was very productive as the development of the state was discussed.

Chouhan met Gadkari and discussed various road and highway-related projects. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for more than two-and-a-half hours.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said: "We had discussions over the various road and highway-related projects, specifically Narmada Pragati Path. An industrial cluster developing township will be developed on both sides of the road. This will be the base for the economic development of the state."

"We also discussed over the Atal Pragati Path and Central Road Fund (CRF). We discussed developing ring roads in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. We had very positive discussions on several projects to develop the roads as the basis of progress in the state which is useful for the Artmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh vision under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Artmanirbhar Bharat project."



He also informed that he had a discussion over the broad gauge metro with the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

"We discussed over connecting cities with the broad gauge metro to carry goods and commodities other than passengers," he added.

Regarding the meeting with JP Nadda, Chouhan said that he apprised the latter about the various development projects carried out by the state government.

After the meeting with the BJP National President, Chouhan tweeted: "Met BJP chief JP Nadda and apprised him about the ongoing development in works in the state and works expeditiously done to achieve 100 per cent vaccination by the end of December."

Earlier, Chouhan met Union Power Minister RK Singh and discussed modernisation and the use of new technology in the state's power sector.

"We will modernise the entire electricity system in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis is on green energy, and our state is rapidly moving towards solar energy. A 750 MW solar plant is functional in Rewa and a floating solar plant is being set up at Omkareshwar," Chouhan said.

He also said that it has been decided to modernise the energy sector using new technology under RDSS. "The Central government will bear 60 per cent cost and 40 per cent will be borne by the power companies," he said. (ANI)

