Delhi wakes up to cloudy sky, receives light showers

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received light rain showers on Thursday morning. There is a possibility of rain during the next three to four hours in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, national capital and western parts of Uttar Pradesh, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) today morning.



"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with the isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 4th February and over Uttarakhand on 4th and 5th February. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on 4th February," said IMD.

Interaction between this Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 4th February and over East Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on 5th February 2021.

According to IMD, no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely during the next 24 hours and fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celcius over Northwest India thereafter from 6 February morning. (ANI)

