Delhi wakes up to coolest May morning in 41 years

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): After incessant rainfall for the last two days, Delhi recorded its coolest May morning in 41 years on Thursday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature on Thursday was 15.8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees below normal.

According to Safdarjung weather station data, the lowest minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded on May 2, 1969 at 15.1 degrees Celsius.

Further, on May 2, 1982, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 15.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national capital on Thursday was 32.1 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below the normal.

May generally remains the hottest month in Delhi in terms of average maximum temperature.

This week both the maximum and minimum temperatures have been below normal due to a Western Disturbance and associated rain and cloudy skies.

A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning after continuous spells of rainfall in the region.

The national capital has been experiencing incessant rainfall over the last two days, resulting in shallow fog in the early morning hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast drizzle at one or two places on Thursday and Saturday in the national capital while the weather will be partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday.

Delhi recorded rainfall of up to 30 mm in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 30.6 degrees. (ANI)