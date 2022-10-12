Delhi wakes up to fog, health experts raise concerns

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Shallow fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning after four days of incessant rainfall leading to poor visibility.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), today Delhi will experience a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius along with a partly cloudy mist in the morning.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) for New Delhi on October 12 at 11 am was recorded at 153- "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

Health experts have stated that a change in weather and increasing smog will be a matter of concern for people's respiration.

"Unprecedented rains received last week in Delhi-NCR have changed the temperatures. Now, early mornings & evenings are very cold, which causes restricted movement. So, fog, smog and pollution tend to collect more", Dr Nikhil Modi, Sr Pulmonologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital told ANI.

"The change in the temperatures brings in more patients of Asthma, COPD, and Bronchitis. Further the smog and fog, we are experiencing, will bring more patients suffering from the diseases mentioned above", Dr Nikhil added.



Asked about the age group affected by these diseases, Dr Nikhil Modi said, "Asthma starts at a young age. So, children are getting more and more affected by this. We are witnessing many cases in which children are suffering from increased cough and breathlessness."

Parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall lashing the national capital on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

However, the weather forecasting agency has not issued a warning or alert for Delhi.

Earlier, IMD said that the national capital will not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD, said, "As per latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over north India due to interaction between western disturbance which is at the middle and upper troposphere and at the lower level there is a because its cyclonic circulation over the Gujarat region and from there the moisture because the wind is coming towards the Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh. If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat, and Konkan region."



Meanwhile, higher reaches in the Pir Panjal mountain range of the Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh spell of snowfall. (ANI)

