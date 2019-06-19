Delhi wakes up to rain

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Tuesday bringing much-awaited relief from the sweltering heat.

Today people residing here woke up to cloudy weather accompanied by moderate winds and light showers. Generally cloudy day with light rain is also predicted for tomorrow.

The pre-monsoon showers are expected to pave the way for pleasant weather conditions.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of the national capital hovered at 31 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius with relative humidity 48 per cent. The sudden change in weather has been mainly because of cyclonic disturbances in the western region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that for the next two days (June 18, 19) the region will witness rain, a thunderstorm with strong gusty winds. Mercury is likely to hover between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius for the next two to three days.

According to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), the rains have also improved the overall air quality of Delhi with Air Quality Index (AQI) 114, which falls in the moderate category. (ANI)