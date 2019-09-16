Delhi: Wanted criminal arrested in connection with Narela murder case

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The police on Sunday solved a murder case by arresting a criminal who was also wanted in seven other cases of murder.

"A team of special staff of Outer North district consisting of Sub Inspector Kamlesh, Assistant Sub Inspector Ombir, Head Constable Joginder, Constable Dinesh, Constable Hanuman and Constable Ravikant in the leadership of Inspector Ajay worked out the sensational murder case of Virender alias Kala with the arrest of one criminal Kapil Mann (25)," DCP Outer North Delhi, Gaurav Sharma said.

Virender was killed after Mann fired at him indiscriminately near Sadabad in Narela.

The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000 on his head. He has been arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was wanted in eight cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery etc.

He was arrested from Sector 34 area, near Kheda canal here.

Efforts are on to recover the weapon of offence. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

