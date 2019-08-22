Delhi: Water level in Yamuna recedes below 'danger mark'

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Water level of Yamuna river at the old iron bridge in the national capital was recorded at 204.95 metres on Thursday, which is 0.38 metres below the danger level mark of 205.33 metres.

The water level had started receding on Wednesday as it came down to 206.50 metres till 4 pm.

It is worth noticing that the river Yamuna flows through six districts of Delhi and low-lying areas are prone to flooding. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers of concerned departments to take stock of preparedness for any situation arising out of incoming excess water in the river on Monday.

After meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister urged the people living on the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas to move to safer places.

As a precautionary measure, the vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed in view of the increasing water level. (ANI)

