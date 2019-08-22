Children play in the floodwater as the water level of Yamuna river rises (ANI Photo)
Children play in the floodwater as the water level of Yamuna river rises (ANI Photo)

Delhi: Water level in Yamuna recedes below 'danger mark'

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Water level of Yamuna river at the old iron bridge in the national capital was recorded at 204.95 metres on Thursday, which is 0.38 metres below the danger level mark of 205.33 metres.
The water level had started receding on Wednesday as it came down to 206.50 metres till 4 pm.
It is worth noticing that the river Yamuna flows through six districts of Delhi and low-lying areas are prone to flooding. On Monday, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 meters.
The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers of concerned departments to take stock of preparedness for any situation arising out of incoming excess water in the river on Monday.
After meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister urged the people living on the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas to move to safer places.
As a precautionary measure, the vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed in view of the increasing water level. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:17 IST

Karti Chidambaram to join DMK protest against abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Hours after the arrest of his father and former union minister P Chidambaram in INX media case, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said that he will be attending the protest called by his alliance partner DMK over the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:01 IST

Mumbai: Section 144 imposed ahead of Raj Thackeray's questioning by ED

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in several areas of the city ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:48 IST

Rajasthan govt to provide 70 litres free water everyday to...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to provide 70 litres of water for free to residents of the 13 desert districts of the state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:40 IST

Confident there is no case against Chidambaram: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday termed the arrest of party leader P Chidambaram as 'deeply distressing' and said 'we are very confident there is no case against him'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:22 IST

Kerala actor Manju Warrier, crew safe in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Famous Kerala actor Manju Warrier along with her crew of Malayalam film, who were stuck in high mountains of Himachal Pradesh following heavy downpour and landslides, have been safely evacuated by the rescue team on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:11 IST

Ravidas temple demolition: Priyanka attacks BJP government over...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Voicing her concerns over the arrest of people protesting against the demolition of centuries-old Sant Ravidas temple, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP government of suppressing the voice of Dalits.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:55 IST

BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally arrested in Ajman in cheque bounce case

Dubai (UAE), Aug 22 (ANI): Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally was arrested in United Arab Emirates' Ajman on Thursday in connection with a cheque bounce case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:42 IST

Bihar: 22 rifles fail to boom during gun salute to former Bihar...

Supaul (Bihar) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): While former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra mortal remains were being cremated with full state honour, 22 rifles carried by police personnel failed to fire a single shot here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:31 IST

ED to question Raj Thackeray today, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Police on Thursday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande ahead of party chief Raj Thackeray's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:19 IST

Chidambaram spends night at CBI headquarter which he inaugurated in 2011

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, as then union home minister had participated in the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi's Lodhi road area in 2011- the same building where he spent Wednesday night after being arre

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:12 IST

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Odisha and Kerala

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Kerala on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 09:06 IST

DMK MP Bharathi condemns Chidambaram's arrest; accuses BJP of...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP RS Bharathi on Thursday condemned the arrest of Congress leader P Chidambaram and accused the BJP of trying to intimidate the opposition parties.

Read More
iocl