Delhi weekend curfew: 384 FIRs registered, 1,484 challans issued for COVID violations

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Police registered 384 FIRs and issued 1,484 challans for violation of COVID norms during the weekend curfew on Saturday in the national capital.



"Registered 384 FIRs under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and issued 1,484 challans for violation of COVID norms during the weekend curfew on Saturday," said Delhi police.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also imposed a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the spread of infection.

All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home. (ANI)

