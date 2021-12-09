Delhi: White powder substance, batteries recovered from Rohini court blast site

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Police recovered white powder substance, wires and batteries from the Rohini Court blast site, informed the Police.

The low-intensity blast was reported inside courtroom number 102 of court on Thursday morning.



The blast occurred inside a laptop bag, and the explosion was of low intensity, added the police.

The injured person had been identified as Rajeev and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Forensic and NSG teams are inspecting and examining the bag, added the police. The spot has been cordoned. (ANI)

