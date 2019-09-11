Delhi: Wife murders husband with help of lover, probe underway

New Delhi [India], Sep 11 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly strangulating her husband to death in Badli Goan.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused took this extreme step as she was having an extramarital affair.

The woman further revealed that her lover helped in killing her husband.

The police have arrested both the person accused and is carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter. (ANI)