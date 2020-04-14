Delhi will fully implement PM's lockdown measures: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi will fully implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lockdown measures, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.

"Delhi will fully implement PM's lockdown measures," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier today in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

