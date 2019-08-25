Delhi witnesses light rain

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The national capital witnessed light shower on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius.

The rain helped Delhiites to breath clean air as the Air Quality Index was recorded at 81 which is considered as "Good".

Weather forecaster Skymet predicted heavy rain later in the day in Delhi and NCR.

"Spell of rain and thundershower with gusty wind will occur at some places over Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Mewat, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East, North West, Shahdara, South Delhi, South East, South West, West Delhi, Baghpat, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad the districts of Delhi NCR and Haryana during next 2-4 hours," Skymet said.

IMD predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate/light rain in Delhi for this week. (ANI)

