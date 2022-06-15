Delhi: Woman, 2 children die on railway tracks

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A woman in Delhi died along with her two children at Delhi's Holambi Kalan Railway Station on Tuesday, the police said.

As per information, the woman committed suicide by jumping in front of the train.

The woman was accompanied by two small children, one child was about three years old, and the other was about seven years old, said police.



The bodies were found lying on the railway track.

The deceased are yet to be identified, the police said, adding they are investigating the matter.

"Bodies were shifted to Subzi 'Mandi mortuary," said police.

"The woman and the children were run over by the Amritsar Intercity train. Driver Ashok of Amritsar Intercity was contacted and he has told telephonically that lady with both children came on the track intentionally and the train was at a speed of above 100 km due to which the incident could not be averted," added the police. (ANI)

