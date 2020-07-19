Delhi: Woman, 2 children found dead at Shiv Ram Park in Nihal Vihar

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A 28-year-old woman and her two children were found murdered at the Shiv Ram Park in Nihal Vihar of Delhi.

The husband of the woman was missing, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Delhi. A murder case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

"A PCR call of murder was received at PS Nihal Vihar where one Preeti (28 years), her son nine-year-old and five-year-old daughter were found murdered in Shiv Ram Park, Nihal Vihar Delhi. The husband was not found at the house. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway," said the DCP. (ANI)

