Delhi: Woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws in Nizamuddin

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A woman was allegedly set ablaze on Sunday by her in-laws in Nizamuddin area here.

According to police, the victim is 80 per cent burnt and has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. The incident happened on August 16 and she is unable to give a statement due to her burn injuries.

The victim is a widow and is survived by three daughters.

"On the complaint of family, police has registered case under 307 IPC and other relevant sections. Statement of accused persons are being recorded," DCP South East Delhi, Chinmay Biswal said.

