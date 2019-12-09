Representative image
Delhi: Woman attempts suicide at Rohini West metro station

ANI | Updated: Dec 09, 2019 13:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A woman attempted suicide on Monday morning here at the Rohini West metro station by jumping in front of a train.
"Today around 8.30 am one lady, later identified as a school teacher from Rohini tried to commit suicide at Rohini West metro station by jumping in front of a train coming from Rithala towards Kashmiri gate," Delhi police stated.
Following that attempt, the 26-year-old was saved and admitted to the BR Ambedkar Hospital by the Station Controller. She received injuries on her forehead. She is out of danger as of now. (ANI)

