Delhi: Woman constable posted at Tihar Jail found dead at her residence

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:22 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A woman police constable was found dead at her residence in Palam Vihar on Wednesday.
According to the police, the woman constable was posted at Tihar Jail in the national capital.
Police are at the spot to ascertain the cause of death.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

