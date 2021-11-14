Delhi woman disgruntled with husband hatches plot to rob own house, arrested

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): A woman and her cousin have been arrested for allegedly robbing her own house in Dwarka Mor area in the national capital, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Girraj Sharma and Meenakshi.



As per information shared by Delhi police, the complainant's wife was unhappy with him and wanted to teach him a lesson, She allegedly hatched a plan to rob his house and provided information regarding timings when no one would be present at the house and the location of valuables stored in their home.

Delhi Police formed a team under 'Operation Varchasv' to investigate. During the investigation, it was found out that the accused had taken an autorickshaw from Najafgarh to Dwarka Mor. The auto driver was traced and questioned by the police. Call detail records of the accused and CCTV footages were also analysed by police.

Shankar Chaudhary, DCP, Dwarka said while addressing a press conference said, "We received the information about theft on November 11. The theft was planned by the wife. We investigated the call detail records, CCTV footage and interrogated the auto driver. We found out about the timings of the theft. Through this, we got to know that the husband-wife duo did not share a good relationship and the theft was planned and committed to trouble her husband. Both the accused have been arrested." (ANI)

