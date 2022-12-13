Delhi woman gives chase, nabs robber who snatched her mobile phone

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A woman gave chase and nabbed a juvenile who had allegedly snatched her mobile phone in the national capital's Rajouri Garden area, Delhi Police said.

According to the police the incident took place at around 9:30 am near Rajouri Garden on December 11 when one woman identified as 31-year-old Ruchi Gulyani was on her way to office when two scooty-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone.

"Ruchi Gulyani, resident of Moti Nagar in Delhi was on her way to office and talking on her phone when two boys on a grey coloured scooty attempted to snatch her mobile phone while she was talking. After initial resistance by women, robbers forcefully took her mobile phone and fled".



"The woman stopped a scooty rider and requested his help in chasing them. She then went in pursuit of the robbers and managed to nab one while the other managed to escape," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Police said the robbers in the meantime also snatched one more mobile phone from C-Block, Tagore Garden Extension from one Arvind Kumar Singh.

Police said that they swung into action and apprehended the juvenile with the mobile phones.

Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 356/379/392/411/34 under the Indian Penal Code at Rajouri Garden Police station.

Police have also launched a hunt to nab the other accused. (ANI)

