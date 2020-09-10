Delhi: Woman held for cheating people on pretext of getting govt jobs

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a woman for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of getting them government jobs.

The woman named Anita Dhiman was arrested by Hazrat Nizamuddin Poice Station after a complaint was filed by Mukesh Kumar.

According to police, Kumar along with his brother reported that in June 2020, they came in contact with lady Anita Dhimam who allegedly told him that she had contacts in various government departments in Delhi.

"She induced them that if they are ready to spend some money, she may get a government job for their son for daughter in Delhi through the VIP quota category. They assured upon her and gave Rs. 4.45 lacs for getting the job of their daughter and son for the post of UDC. To date, neither did she get a job nor returned their amount," police said.

The police also got to know that she had taken Rs 1.35 lakhs from a person named Kishan Jaiswal on the same pretext.

During interrogation, the woman said that she is a widow and has no children or other relatives and she was in dire need of money as many criminal cases against her are pending trial in Saket court.

"Therefore, she used to search innocent persons and induced them for getting a government job in Delhi," police said.

She was arrested from the Bhogal market in Jangpura where she came to cheat one more person.

Dhiman disclosed that she is previously involved in such offence for the last 15 years, police said.

Earlier, she was convicted for 16,450 days and a fine of Rs 4,000 in a case. (ANI)

