Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: Woman injured after falling from auto in phone snatching incident

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A 26-year-old woman sustained injuries after she fell off from an auto-rickshaw in a phone snatching incident in Delhi's Civil lines area.
The woman identified as Nidhi Kapoor was going with her mother in the auto when the bike-borne miscreants snatched a purse from them.
"Nidhi Kapoor(26), a businesswoman, residing in Civil Lines, was going by auto with her mother on September 28 morning when bike riders on Shamnath Marg snatched a purse carrying a mobile phone and Rs 10 thousand from her mother's hand. In between the incident, the auto got imbalanced after which Nidhi fell off the auto," said police.
The businesswoman was given first aid at a nearby hospital.
The Delhi Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:08 IST

Mumbai: Man thrashes child in viral video, investigation underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): In a video that went viral, an unidentified man thrashes a child, who is allegedly his own. Police are further trying to identify the man and investigate the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:01 IST

JJP releases second list of candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) on Monday released the second list of its candidates for the ensuing Haryana Assembly elections to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:57 IST

PM Modi to address IIT-Madras' convocation ceremony

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address the 56th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 06:57 IST

Surat: Dance group performs Garba wearing helmets to create road...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): This year, Navratri is being celebrated in the most unique ways possible!

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 06:16 IST

Subhash Chandra at home in Mumbai: Punit Goenka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Multifaceted business conglomerate Essel Group's chairman Subhash Chandra has not left the country and is "very much in Mumbai" at his home, said his son Punit Goenka on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 06:12 IST

UP: BJP fields vegetable vendor's son for Ghosi by-election

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): It is a proud moment for Nand Lal Rajbhar, a vegetable vendor, as his son has received a ticket from BJP to contest in the bye-election to Ghosi Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 05:29 IST

Surat: Women flaunt body paint tattoos featuring Modi, Trump...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): It seems like body paint tattoos are becoming the most unique way to celebrate Navratri this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 05:02 IST

MP: Businessman shot dead at bikers' party in Hoshangabad,...

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A Raipur based businessman-biker was allegedly shot dead by a gunman of another biker at a hotel in Pachmarhi hill station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:59 IST

JP Nadda to address seminar on Article 370 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): BJP national working president JP Nadda will address a seminar on Article 370 at the party office here today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:56 IST

Pune: 3 children feared drowned while swimming in river in Ambegaon

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Three children are feared to have drowned while swimming in a river in Ambegaon here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:53 IST

EC acting at the behest of BJP govt: Siddaramaiah

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): After the Election Commission (EC) deferred by-polls to 15 Karnataka Assembly constituencies, former state Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that the electoral body is acting at the behest of the BJP government.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:15 IST

Bihar: 19 NDRF teams deployed in flood-affected areas

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): As many as 19 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Bihar, where normal life has been affected due to incessant rainfall.

Read More
iocl