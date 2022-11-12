Delhi: Woman kidnaps 2-month-old for 'human sacrifice' for 'reviving' dead father, arrested

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): In a sensational case, a 25-year-old woman in Delhi kidnapped a two-month-old baby boy for "human sacrifice" for "reviving" her dead father.

Delhi police rescued the boy safely within 24 hours on Friday and arrested the kidnapper Shweta, Deputy Commissioner of Police South East Esha Pandey said on Saturday.

Analysis of CCTV footage during the investigation played a vital role in solving the sensational infant kidnapping case.

The infant was kidnapped from Delhi's Garhi area on Thursday at around 4 pm, while a team of Amar Colony police station of Southeast district rescued him safely from the kidnapper at Kotla Mubarakpur area within 24 hours on Friday, the DCP added.

The accused disclosed during sustained interrogation that she had kidnapped the boy for "human sacrifice" to "revive" her father who died last month, Esha Pandey said.

The DCP said that the accused Shweta disclosed her father had died in October and she came to know during his cremation that human sacrifice of an infant of same gender could revive her father and bring him to life.



The accused confessed that she kidnapped the two-month-old boy to execute this superstition, the DCP added.

The DCP said she started searching for an infant boy in the area. She went to the maternity ward of Safdarjung Hospital and introduced herself as working for an NGO for the newly born child and mother. Later, she met with the boy's family members whom she visited often to win over their confidence. Subsequently, she kidnapped the boy after getting a chance on Thursday.

Esha Pandey informed that information was received at Amar Colony police station on Thursday at around 4 pm that an infant boy aged about two months had been kidnapped by an unknown woman from Garhi area. Subsequently, the investigation was initiated after registering a case.

The victim's family informed during the investigation that the kidnapper met them in Safdarjung hospital and introduced herself as a member of an NGO working for "Jachcha-Bachcha" care. She promised them to provide free medicine and consultation to the mother and the child.

Later, she followed them on the pretext of examining the boy. On Wednesday, the accused woman came to their house at Mamraj Mohalla in Garhi for the infant's check-up. Again on Thursday, she came at their home. She induced the boy's mother with her talks and asked her to hand over the infant to her for outing. The mother asked her 21-year-old niece Ritu to accompany her while she was taking the child out of home.

When the kidnapper came to Neem Chowk at Garhi and took the infant in her Swift car with Ritu. On the way, she offered Ritu cold drink, due to which she fell unconscious.

Later, the kidnapper dumped Ritu in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. After gaining some consciousness, Ritu informed her family that the child had been kidnapped. (ANI)

